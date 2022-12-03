Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear
South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
While Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is excited to welcome all to the winter wonderland, it is important that everyone plans accordingly for a safe trip up the mountain. Always keep these safety tips in mind when embarking on a winter getaway:
- Fuel up before hitting the road
- Carry emergency supplies in the car like blankets, flashlights, and extra food
- Map out your route
- Check road conditions
- Carpool with friends and family
- Drive slowly and avoid frequent stops
Once travelers arrive safely to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, there is so much winter fun in store for everyone, with easy access to the fresh snowy slopes of Heavenly Mountain, exciting entertainment, dazzling holiday décor and more. After a long day of snowy fun, end the evening at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe’s sophisticated and upscale eatery, Park Prime Steakhouse, for a delicious meal with the family or even a romantic nightcap.
For more information regarding Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, please visit https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/.
Heavenly Weather & Snow Snapshot
- 9″ – 14″ inches of snow in the forecast this weekend
- 51″ base
- Temperatures in the 20’s to low 30’s
related
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)