Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear

South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.

While Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is excited to welcome all to the winter wonderland, it is important that everyone plans accordingly for a safe trip up the mountain. Always keep these safety tips in mind when embarking on a winter getaway:

Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! In Downtown Roseville In Downtown Roseville

Fuel up before hitting the road

Carry emergency supplies in the car like blankets, flashlights, and extra food

Map out your route

Check road conditions

Carpool with friends and family

Drive slowly and avoid frequent stops



Once travelers arrive safely to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, there is so much winter fun in store for everyone, with easy access to the fresh snowy slopes of Heavenly Mountain, exciting entertainment, dazzling holiday décor and more. After a long day of snowy fun, end the evening at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe’s sophisticated and upscale eatery, Park Prime Steakhouse, for a delicious meal with the family or even a romantic nightcap.

For more information regarding Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, please visit https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/.

Heavenly Weather & Snow Snapshot

9″ – 14″ inches of snow in the forecast this weekend

51″ base

Temperatures in the 20’s to low 30’s

related