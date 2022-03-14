Athletes to take on toughest Spartan course ever staged in Tahoe

North Lake Tahoe, Calif.. – Spartan athletes have become familiar with North Lake Tahoe, but this time everything will be fresh, and ridiculously challenging, as Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, brings the 24-Hour Ultra World Championship to the region for the first time.

Athletes will have the opportunity to be the first to conquer the new course at Palisades Tahoe – the toughest Spartan course ever in Tahoe – during the Sept. 24-26 weekend. Elite athletes will be competing for a share of $45,200 in prize money and the title of Spartan Ultra World Champion. The weekend will also feature the Beast 21K.

Pinnacle of OCR racing

“Tahoe courses have been the pinnacle of OCR racing and this course will bring new challenges to what is already the most grueling event of the season,” said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena. “Twenty-four hours with no sleep, an epic course in Tahoe – I can’t wait to see what this course brings out in our Spartan athletes.”

“The Beast 21K”

The weekend, hosted by North Lake Tahoe, kicks off with the Beast 21K on Saturday (Sept. 24) with the Ultra World Championships scheduled for Sunday through Monday (Sept. 25-26).

“North Lake Tahoe is thrilled to host the 24-Hour Ultra World Championship for the first time, welcoming Spartan athletes, their families and friends back to our region,” said Tony Karwowski, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association CEO. “September is the perfect time for a late summer 24-hour event in North Lake Tahoe. Typically at this time of year warm weather sticks around and summer visitation tapers off, creating so many opportunities to reconnect with nature in the region. We can’t wait to inspire and be inspired by the athletic talent we’ll see at the Ultra World Championship!”

Qualifying

To compete in the Elite Championships, racers must complete an Elite Ultra between Oct. 21, 2021 and Sept. 19, 2022. To compete in the Age Group Championships, racers must also complete an Ultra during the same time frame. All athletes are eligible to enter the Open Division. Additionally, the Beast 21K is open to all racers.

Last year marked the first year the Ultra World Championships were held in the United States. Rea Kolbl won her fourth 24-hour championship, finishing 75 miles in Telluride, Colorado in 23 hours, 59 minutes. Mark Gaudet won the men’s title completing 90 miles in 24 hours, 10 minutes.

For more information, visit https://race.spartan.com/en/race/championships/ultra.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.