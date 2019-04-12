Celebrating National Park Week with Free Access

Roseville, CA- A national treasure. Established in the early part of the 20th century, the U.S. National Park System encompasses some 84 million acres of breathtaking scenery, wildlife and historical sites.

As part of the week-long celebration, access to all National Parks is free on April 20. California includes a total of 9 diverse National Parks. From desert blooms, massive Sequoia’s, volcanic landscapes to coastal treasures, California is a geographical wonder most vibrantly on displays at its national parks.

The newest worthy addition is Pinnacles, located about 3 hours southwest of Roseville, Pinnacles offers dramatic scenery, cave exploration and a remote experience. Camping, hiking and opportunities to catch a glimpse of majestic California condors. We suggest stocking up on fuel and supplies before visiting this surprisingly remote location south of the Bay Area.

California National Parks

Channel Islands

Death Valley

Joshua Tree

Lassen Volcanic

Pinnacles

Redwood

Sequoia & Kings Canyon

Yosemite

For more info and a complete list of National Parks, visit https://www.nps.gov