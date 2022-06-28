Stunning design and accommodations with world-class food experience

Palo Alto, Calif.- Keeping one foot always firmly planted in the future, Palo Alto offers a fitting location for Nobu Hotels which offers a unique local experience at each of its select properties around the world. From Malibu to Barcelona, Nobu Hotels offers guests stunning design and accommodations with world-class Nobu food experiences.

Every opportunity to visit this iconic Bay Area city powered by youthful energy, seasoned ambition and a regular influx of the brightest, forward thinking visionaries is filled with a distinct excitement, uniquely unto itself. Palo Alto has long played a significant role in shaping many facets of business and culture that transcend America.

Lifestyle Hotel

“Helming from world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, the Nobu Hotel concept is a curated individual experience where every property is different.”

We just love plush comforts paired with functional Japanese minimalism.

Accommodations

Minimal Japanese tradition equates to maximum convenience and comfort. Upon entering your room at Nobu Hotel Palo Alto, a Zen calm overtakes your stress. It’s where form and function seamlessly fuse together.

Enjoy with a single click of the switch, the ability to adjust the entire room’s lighting and window shades to reflect your mood or time of the day. Tackle a little work at the comfortable desk or unwind on ultra-plush king beds while viewing television on your 90-inch HD screen. The large balcony door easily rolls open where from our top floor, we were able to take in panoramic view of Downtown Palo Alto and the surrounding peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains which rise up toward Skyline Ridge.

Time to rest, just hit the sleep button as the shades are automatically lowered and the lights are gently turned off.

We enjoy that each item in the room aptly serves a practical function and came away with the impression that Nobu Hotels have everything you need and nothing you don’t. The absolute perfect way to travel in our view!

Dining inspired by World-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Nobu Restaurant

Chilean Sea Bass

Nobu Hotels dining experience has a reputation that precedes it. From Hollywood A-listers, business executives to the culinary curious, guests flock here to enjoy a dining experience that is inspired from Chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa. A Japanese celebrity chef and restaurateur known for his fusion cuisine blending traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients, Nobu Restaurant is a bucket list experience for many.

Reservations are advised and arrive hungry. The restaurant may draw a large crowd any day of the week. Service is very friendly and business casual. We suggest sharing multiple dishes to enhance your experience. We ordered a couple glasses of red wine from their top-flight selection of wine and cocktails to begin our evening. Our dinner experience was a scrumptious and almost endless selection of iconic Japanese cuisine.

Sue, who typically seeks out options other than seafood, was a good sport and bravely agreed to expand her palate. By the end of the evening, she was singing the praises of seafood at Nobu Restaurant. We’re impressed!

The culinary tour de force included some of Nobu’s signature dishes. Choosing a favorite was nearly an impossible task. Scrumptious was the order of the day and included Yellowtail Sashimi, Chilean Sea Bass and Wagyu Beef, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Sushi Rolls. All incredible tasting selections, beautifully presented, the Chilean Sea Bass was our personal favorite since it was something we’ve never tried before.

The mouth-watering deserts of White Chocolate Namelaka (Panna Cotta, Shiso, Orange Tapioca, Strawberry, Citrus) and Date Cake (Whiskey Caramel, Candied Walnut, Creme Fraiche Gelato) were over the top dessert heaven.

Feather in the Cap

Palo Alto remains atop our list as one of California’s most exciting and fun cities to explore. If you enjoy cities that have near perfect weather, ideal walkability, quaint shops, diverse eateries and vibrancy in an upscale environment, it’s tough to match Palo Alto.

For discriminating travelers, Nobu Hotel Palo Alto provides a flawless experience in travel and dining that adds another feather in the cap of this world-class city.

Stylish elegance done to perfection!

Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

180 Hamilton Ave

Palo Alto, CA

https://paloalto.nobuhotels.com/

Nearby Attractions

Travel & Business

