Festival Showcases California Region

Plymouth, CA- On the western edge of the Sierra Foothills, the September sun slowly makes a gentle ascent as the cool, crisp hints of Autumn give way to warmer temps and another picture perfect Saturday in Amador County. The stage was set the 8th Annual Barbera Festival.

Held at Terra d’ Oro, the Barbera Festival featured over 70 wineries, restaurants and live music.

“A portion of the proceeds from the event go to the Amador Community Foundation to be distributed to local charitable causes.”

Barbera has become on of our favorite varietals, the red Italian wine grape variety has an acidity that helps it thrive in warm climate regions.

HINT: If you enjoy Cabernet Sauvignon, you just might love a good Barbera wine. The Amador County wine region is synonymous with good Barbera!

Wine, Food, Music & Great Weather

Enjoying tasty bites and a glass of wine on the shaded grounds of Terra d’oro Winery.

Comprehensive Wine Event Experience

An Afternoon of Entertainment

Strolling and exploring the grounds with a full afternoon of entertainment.

A California Great Destination

Amador County is one of California’s spectacular destinations that remains a little less explored and always delivers a great scenic adventure in a more relaxed atmosphere.

The Barbera Festival is an absolutely terrific way to get acquainted with some of the area’s finest offerings in a single day.

Amador is promoted as The Heart of Gold Country and the Barbera Festival showcases much of what makes it beat!

Another must do on our annual list of California adventures, we’ll see you there in 2019!

EVENT / DESTINATION / BUSINESS COVERAGE?

Interested in having your event, destination or business featured? Get in Touch.

(We cover all of California and the Wild West)