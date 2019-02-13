Adventure Seekers

Roseville,CA- We freaking ♥ California! Exploring the breadth and length of the magnificent Golden State is life’s never ending journey. With exciting travel opportunities in every direction, Placer County enjoys a premium and convenient location to fuel those adventures. (pictured above: Roseville, CA)

With kids off from school, Spring Break is one of the best times to visit many of California’s treasures. Below are few ideas to act as starting point to begin your search. Share your ideas and travel destinations with us. We’re always on the hunt for new adventures!

7 Family Friendly Spring Break Destinations

1- Coachella Valley

One visit years ago has turned into an family tradition that generates excitement all winter long. Coachella Valley is snowbird nirvana. The warm rays of the sun pelt your skin, a desert in feverish bloom and amazing scenery is a wonderful way to kick off the season. From Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta to Palm Desert and several other awesome communities to choose, Coachella Valley earns a spot on our list again. An abundance of entertainment options and outdoor exploration for the whole family. RAVE: Living Desert Zoo or experience a real oasis.

Coachella Valley in spring…perfect!

2- San Diego, CA

Classic Southern California destination. With its famed coastline, chill vibe and popping entertainment options and sports, San Diego is a great place for both energetic and kicked-back getaways. Killer craft beers and awesome Mexican food are always a crowd fave! RAVE: Stone Brewery

The Wharf at springtime in Monterey.

3- Monterey, CA

Fun in all seasons, Monterey may not fit the stereotypical version of spring break, but that’s ok with us. A playground for all ages, there’s countless activities from the epic Aquarium and Cannery Row to offbeat and casual eats and funky shops. A traditional to eclectic escape nestled perfectly against the magnificent Pacific Ocean and Monterey Bay. Bring some beach chairs and a book. RAVE: Rent a bike and ride along the Coastal Trail.

4- Bay Area

Culture, recreation and entertainment. So much to do, so much to see. An abundance of every imaginable form of fun and entertainment. Weave your schedule around traffic peaks and explore this span of classic Northern California. RAVE: Drive Skyline Boulevard to catch views of the Pacific and San Francisco Bay Area at the same time. Great hiking abounds in these parts, including towering Redwoods.

Kayak the clear, cool blue waters on Lake Tahoe.

5- Lake Tahoe

Be a contrarian! Hit the slopes, build a snowman or play games with the family around a crackling fire. The scenery is stunning and entertainment options run 24/7. Ideal for both day trips and extended stays, every season at Lake Tahoe offers something for the whole family to love. RAVE: A morning kayak ride.

6- Sonoma

A winter visit reminded us just how action-packed the Sonoma is! Explore a heavenly slice of the California coast and small inland communities at a slightly slower pace. Hit the Charles Schulz Museum on the way, explore the Barlow before making your way over to explore some of nature’s finest work. RAVE: Bodega Bay

Sit back and relax at Bodega Bay Lodge

7- Staycation

Under budget or time constraints? Make the most of it with a family staycation. Stay home or book a night at a different nearby town and act like a tourist. Hit a new local park, a free museum and do some window shopping. Book a hotel with a pool or head over to a public pool, your kids will thank you! Idea: Family happy hour. Hit the grocery store and pick out something each family member loves. Bring it home, eat together over conversation, games or music. RAVE: Top 5 Reasons We Love Auburn