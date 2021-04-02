Modesto hires Ralph Andersen and Associates

Modesto, CA- City Manager Joe Lopez announced the launch of a search for the City of Modesto’s next Police Chief, hiring Ralph Andersen and Associates (headquartered in Rocklin) to perform the recruitment. The entire process, including a community engagement program, is anticipated to last 90 days.

“Never before has the selection of a police chief been more important as the community and nation works to strengthen bonds among neighbors and officers,” said City Manager Joseph Lopez. “This recruitment represents an opportunity to signal Modesto’s intent to build trust, and its commitment to a safe and inviting City.”

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville!

“…an opportunity to signal Modesto’s intent to build trust…” Joseph Lopez, Modesto City Manager

Expected phases of recruitment process

Phase 1 – Candidate Profile Development

The executive recruiter will first meet with the City Manager, Mayor, and Council to gain an understanding of what priorities and attributes are important for the for the chief position.

Next, the recruiter will facilitate a series of stakeholder conversations and public surveys to better understand the qualities and characteristics they feel are necessary in a Police Chief and to enhance the list of qualifications needed for the candidate profile.

Phase 2 – Candidate Recruitment

Ralph Andersen and Associates will conduct?personalized outreach and an extensive nationwide recruitment before evaluating candidates, conducting preliminary research, and making recommendations to the City Manager.

Phase 3 – Selection

A series of diverse panels, to include members of the City’s Executive Team, technical experts and community will interview candidates and recommend the top choices to the City Manager for final vetting and selection.

City Manager Lopez continued: “The Police Chief is a vitally important part of our organization and community. The individual selected to this position must possess the skills and attributes that are representative of our community, have a vision for law enforcement, and a willingness to be innovative in 21st century policing. The goal is to make certain we find the best person possible to lead the department and build community trust and support.