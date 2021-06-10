Folsom Lake and Lake Oroville Hard Hit

Folsom, CA- What a difference a year makes. A year ago on this date, California’s largest reservoirs were near or well above their average capacity for June 10th. Fast forward twelve months and signs of drought permeate The Golden State’s water supply.

With the exception of the Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs which currently hover well above 80 percent of average capacity, California’s reservoirs are showing stark signs of drought fatigue.

Most Depleted Reservoirs

Folsom Lake, a critical water supply to the Sacramento region has the distinction of being the most depleted reservoir among California’s Top 10. Lake Oroville at nearly four times the size of Folsom Lake isn’t faring much better. Folsom Lake is currently at 35% capacity (42% of average), while Lake Oroville sits at 37% capacity (44% of average).

Water Facts

Lake Shasta is California’s largest reservoir with capacity of 1,907,481 acre feet. Folsom Lake has a capacity of 346,358 acre feet.

An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year. Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

Top 10 California Reservoirs