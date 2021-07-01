Holiday celebrations made more comfortable

The Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks and parades, backyard barbecues and neighborhood festivals – all of which can be overstimulating for some individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism.

Sarah Dufek, an autism expert with the UC Davis MIND Institute, says there are ways to make some of the louder, more chaotic celebrations more comfortable.

“In many cases, preparation before an event, along with a few key supplies, can help a great deal.” Sarah Dufek, Autism expert MIND Institute

Dufek, an assistant professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UC Davis Health, offers these tips for families, which may be useful for Independence Day – and at many other times of the year.

Tips for Families