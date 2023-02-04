Romantic getaway & dining at California’s iconic Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park, Calif. – Love is in the air and California’s Yosemite National Park is calling. Break away from the ordinary for an early week escape to explore and dine with the one you love in the majestic Sierra Nevada.

Yosemite Valley Lodge will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this February 14 with a tasty, four-course offering from 5:00- 9:00 pm. Prices start at $55 per person and include options.

Valentine’s Day at Yosemite Valley Lodge

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

5:00pm-9:00pm

Mountain Room

Yosemite Valley Lodge

9006 Yosemite Lodge Drive

Yosemite National Park, CA 95389

The Mountain Room at Yosemite Valley Lodge celebrates the Valentine’s Day holiday on Tuesday, February 14th with a specialty four course meal beginning at 5:00pm. Menu items include:

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Fritters on frisee with harissa citrus dip and spicy aioli •

Crab stuffed Cremini mushrooms served with Parmesan topping

Roasted Bell Pepper Soup

Frisée Fennel Salad with wilted Frisée, shaved fennel, raspberry, dill, and crispy parsnip served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette

Surf & Turf: 6oz Filet Mignon, 4oz Colossal Shrimp, Demi-glace with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies

Skin on Seared Salmon: 6 oz. sustainable salmon filet, with champagne grape basil sauce, a side of Aztec rice blend, and seasonal vegetables

Mary’s Airline Chicken served with Pibil sauce, Aztec rice blend, and seasonal vegetables

Vegan Braised Tofu with Braised Potato, White Rice, Seasonal Veg, and Vegan Kim chi

Chocolate Mousse

Spiced Berry Tart

COST: Chicken ($62.00 per person) Surf & Turf ($99.00 per person) Tofu ($55.00 per person)

Reservations

For reservations please call 888.413.8869 or visit the website at https://www.travelyosemite.com/

Arrive early and spend the day exploring California’s most popular National Park during this less hurried time.