Romantic getaway & dining at California’s iconic Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park, Calif. – Love is in the air and California’s Yosemite National Park is calling. Break away from the ordinary for an early week escape to explore and dine with the one you love in the majestic Sierra Nevada.
Yosemite Valley Lodge will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this February 14 with a tasty, four-course offering from 5:00- 9:00 pm. Prices start at $55 per person and include options.
Valentine’s Day at Yosemite Valley Lodge
WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
5:00pm-9:00pm
Mountain Room
Yosemite Valley Lodge
9006 Yosemite Lodge Drive
Yosemite National Park, CA 95389
The Mountain Room at Yosemite Valley Lodge celebrates the Valentine’s Day holiday on Tuesday, February 14th with a specialty four course meal beginning at 5:00pm. Menu items include:
- Sweet Potato and Chickpea Fritters on frisee with harissa citrus dip and spicy aioli •
- Crab stuffed Cremini mushrooms served with Parmesan topping
- Roasted Bell Pepper Soup
- Frisée Fennel Salad with wilted Frisée, shaved fennel, raspberry, dill, and crispy parsnip served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Surf & Turf: 6oz Filet Mignon, 4oz Colossal Shrimp, Demi-glace with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies
- Skin on Seared Salmon: 6 oz. sustainable salmon filet, with champagne grape basil sauce, a side of Aztec rice blend, and seasonal vegetables
- Mary’s Airline Chicken served with Pibil sauce, Aztec rice blend, and seasonal vegetables
- Vegan Braised Tofu with Braised Potato, White Rice, Seasonal Veg, and Vegan Kim chi
- Chocolate Mousse
- Spiced Berry Tart
COST: Chicken ($62.00 per person) Surf & Turf ($99.00 per person) Tofu ($55.00 per person)
Reservations
For reservations please call 888.413.8869 or visit the website at https://www.travelyosemite.com/
Arrive early and spend the day exploring California’s most popular National Park during this less hurried time.
