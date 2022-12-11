Groundbreaking set for Spring 2023

Truckee, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.

“Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to provide much needed local housing and create a neighborhood that allows easy, car-free access to all that Truckee has to offer,” said Art Chapman, founder and chairman of JMA Holdings. “In response to the needs of our community, we have increased the number of multi-family housing units to be included and reduced the amount of commercial space within the project.”

High demand, low inventory

As high demand and low inventory of residential housing persists in Truckee, the groundbreaking of Soaring Ranch Phase Two is planned for Spring 2023, with the final phase of construction to follow the completion of the second phase. Plans for Phase Two include 33,000 sq. ft. of ground floor commercial spaces that will house new restaurants and retail, and 69 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residential housing units to help address the community’s housing needs. Eight units will be dedicated as affordable housing.

Phase Three consists of 109 one-, two- and three-bedroom multi-family housing units. In addition, 8,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space will be developed, including 18 affordable housing units.

Soaring Ranch’s 16-acre property will include common space including a community lawn for events and gatherings and a dog park. The project includes $9 million in off-site infrastructure improvements including sidewalks, a new transit shelter, multiple EV charging stations, water, electric and sewer improvements, and the already completed roundabout at Soaring and Joerger Roads.

Pre-leasing

“Pre-leasing for the residential units in Phase Two is slated to begin in Spring 2023, however pre-leasing for the commercial spaces within Phase Two has already begun. Ideally, we’d love to find tenants that add to residents’ quality of life-like a pet store, pharmacy, and a coffee shop, among others,” continued Chapman.

Designed to be a hub of local living where shopping, dining and other services are just steps or pedal strokes away, Soaring Ranch brings new vibrancy to Truckee by blending housing, access, recreation and commerce. Businesses that opened as part of the project’s first phase include Raley’s O-N-E Market, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Martis Valley Massage, Remax Gold, DLUX Window Coverings, North Tahoe Properties and Truckee Brewing Company.

Bike and pedestrian path connections from the Soaring Ranch neighborhood to the Martis Valley and Northstar, Lake Tahoe, historic Downtown Truckee and the Truckee River make it easy to get around without a car and explore all that the region has to offer.

Learn more about Soaring Ranch and its residential and commercial offerings at www.soaringranch.com.