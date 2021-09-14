Opportunity for targeted projects that benefit North Lake Tahoe community

Kings Beach, Calif. – Projects that implement the Tourism Master Plan and benefit the North Lake Tahoe community may have an opportunity to receive funding with Placer County’s 2021-22 Tourism Master Plan grant program.

The program supports the Tourism Master Plan (pdf), approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in 2015. The plan provides a road map for transient occupancy tax investment in eastern Placer County and focuses on key priority areas including: visitor activities and facilities, transportation, and visitor information.

Eligibility & Deadline

To be eligible for this grant program, projects must be consistent with the Tourism Master Plan priorities and demonstrate a public benefit. Applicants have until Thursday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m. to submit proposals.

The 2020-21 program funded nine projects including the Martis Valley Trail and the State Route 89/Fanny Bridge Revitalization, which will include a roundabout, bridge replacement and complete street improvements on state Route 89.

Other projects that have previously received funding through the program include trails, wayfinding and interpretive signage, bus shelters, sidewalks, pedestrian infrastructure and cultural facilities.

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee – a 13-member group representing the broad economic and geographic interests throughout eastern Placer County – will evaluate project proposals based on how well they advance key priorities outlined in the Tourism Master Plan. The committee is co-chaired by representatives from the County Executive Office and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and includes members appointed by community organizations representing small businesses, resorts, special districts, residents, and visitors.

The committee makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on which projects should receive funding allocated from the TOT collected from lodging guests in eastern Placer County. By long-standing policy, all TOT revenues collected in eastern Placer County are spent on improvements in eastern Placer County. Learn more at tot-tbidatwork.com. Applications can be found here