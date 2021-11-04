Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California

Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of an earlier era.

During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas melodies and costumed characters remind visitors of another time and place. There are holiday activities for all ages including live entertainment, yuletide treats and libations, and Father Christmas!

2021 Victorian Christmas

Sundays, Dec 5, 12 & 19

1:30- 6:00 pm

Wednesdays. Dec 8 & 15

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Holiday Celebration

Holiday celebrants fill the streets, sampling the outdoor fare of friendly hawkers and vendors and food and goods offered by downtown restaurants and specialty shops. Victorian singers, bagpipers, a living nativity scene and visits with Santa Claus are among the attractions. Taste chestnuts roasted on an open fire and enjoy strolling minstrels, brass bands, hay wagon rides and much more.

Nevada City is situated at the 2,500-foot elevation in the wooded foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada. It is located one hour (60 miles) northeast of Sacramento, via Interstate 80 and Highway 49 north. From Marysville and the north valley, take eastbound Highway 20. From Reno and Tahoe, take westbound I-80 and westbound scenic Highway 20.

Overnight visitors are encouraged to book local accommodations early. A dozen historic bed & breakfast inns and several comfortable hotels and motels are located in Nevada City and nearby Grass Valley.

Learn more

Parking Info

Disabled Parking spots available:

Spring Street

Union Street

Nevada County Government Center 950 Maidu Ave

Parking & Shuttle

Drop your group off in town, park your car, and catch the Shuttle from the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

$5 for adults/children 15 and over. Children under 15 – free.

Shuttle hours are 4:30-9:30 pm Wednesdays and noon-6:30 pm Sundays (wheelchair accessible)

Drop off at Veterans Building Parking Lot. Return journeys are free for all.

Small dogs on a leash that can be on your lap allowed.

