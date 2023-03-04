Significant snowfall creating delays and shortages for Tahoe region

Tahoe City, Calif. – Tahoe is buried in snow with approximately 100 inches of new snowfall in the region over the last seven days. Placer County road crews and emergency personnel have been hard at work clearing snow and responding to calls for assistance.

Please be advised that many roadways may still be one-lane in width with snow-berms along roadways potentially blocking traffic visibility. Residential roofs are shedding snow and most portions of the backcountry are under an avalanche warning.

Food & Fuel

If you make the choice to visit the North Tahoe region, please be patient. The region has been cut off from supply shipments for several days, which means fuel is low and groceries supplies are limited. We are advising visitors to bring their own emergency supplies and additional fuel to ensure they are prepared for a worst-case scenario

Please be kind to others on the road. Understand that your journey will take you much longer than normal. We have many emergency vehicles working overtime to remove snow and clear the roads but the amount of accumulated snow is significant and delays are likely. Our road crews, first responders and others have worked tirelessly to keep everyone in the region safe and more snowfall is predicted in the coming week.

Video

Check out this video and more below captured by YouTube channel, WXChasing.

Winter Storm Warning

Another snowstorm is forecast this weekend so expect further travel delays and potential roadway closures and regional roadways. Please make sure to visit our ReadyPlacer Dashboard for up-to-date road conditions and weather advisories. www.placer.ca.gov/ReadyPlacerDash

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to an additional 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet with winds around 100 mph. Donner Summit sits at just over 7,000 feet and travel will be hazardous, if not impossible. A winter storm warning remains in effect throughout the entire weekend.

related