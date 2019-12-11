Schedule of Santa’s Roseville Visit 2019

Roseville, CA – You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town!

This year, Santa is visiting a total of eight neighborhoods on Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 6:00pm on December 10-19.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting. (Look for updates on the Roseville Parks, Recreation & Events Facebook page by 5pm on each evening for changes due to weather.)

Santa would like to visit all neighborhoods, he just can’t fit everyone into his busy schedule but hopes to get to more neighborhoods next year. Santa will also not be able to visit with children one on one during his neighborhood tour but his elves are stocking up on little treats for the crowd.

* The elves have posted his route and schedule online