Genetic and neurophysiological approaches to tackle neurodevelopmental disorders

Huda Zogbhi from Baylor College of Medicine will present "Genetic and neurophysiological approaches to tackle neurodevelopmental disorders"

Zoghbi is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine and serves as an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She is also the founding director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital. In 2017, Zoghbi received the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, a prestigious award that honors transformative advances toward understanding living systems and extending human life.

Zoghbi’s distinguished research spans from childhood neurodevelopmental disorders to adult neurodegenerative disease. After discovering the genes that cause certain neurodevelopmental disorders, including Rett syndrome, her team developed animal models to understand the mechanisms of these disorders and advance treatment options. This extensive research has provided important insight into more prevalent disorders such as autism, intellectual disabilities and bipolar disorder. Zoghbi will discuss how genetic research is helping to diagnose, understand, and even begin to develop therapeutics for these disorders.