Historic Main Street in Placerville

Placerville, CA- El Dorado County’s most creative, passionate and pioneering winemakers, brewers, musicians, artists, and artisans will be converging on Historic Main Street in Placerville on September 7 for a full street fair, concert and beverage bazaar.

With an obsession for all things El Dorado-born-and-raised, every wine featured is made from El Dorado grown fruit, all the bands are local folks playing that Hangtown sound and the artists and vendors will be exhibiting their regional aesthetic. Fill your belly with the best eats from our local food trucks, enjoy some hands-on fun like flower crown making, corn hole and other fun and games.

Music

Island of Black and White, Achilles Wheel and Patrick Walsh will perform from 4:00- 9:30 p.m. for this street concert.

Local Holiday Special

VIP Deal

Partnering with the Placerville Downtown Association, WINEderlust will feature a VIP pre-party on lower Main Street with an art-walk through the local galleries. Each gallery features a wine and food pairing by a Main Street restaurant and local winery. Special deals and promotions for VIP’s can be had at participating shops from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Plus, there will be limited VIP seating, secret VIP rooms and additional offerings during the main event as well!

The theme of this event is El Dorado Rules! Come and see why. Don’t forget your sunscreen and dancing flip-flops.

Tickets can be purchased at https://eldoradowines.org/winederlust/

General Admission: $28 per adult, 21 & over.

Teen Admission: $20, 13 yrs. to 21.

12 & under, Free.

VIP Admission: $40 per person, 21 & over.

Early Bird Special

Now through July 19. Use code EBIRD5 for $5 off your General or VIP ticket.