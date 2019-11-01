70th Annual Winter Sports Action Film at Crest Theatre

BOULDER, Colo.- Year after year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts of all ages look forward to the coming of winter. This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) confirms that the joys of winter are eternal with its 70th full-length feature film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen.

Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same. Timeless emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography, while looking toward on the future. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.

“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” says narrator Jonny Moseley. “Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”

From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke around the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s, Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer, Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans Rob Deslauriers, Lorraine Huber, Tyler Ceccanti, Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson, and Forrest Jillson, as well as ski legend Glen Plake.

Timeless premiered on October 23 and will travel across the U.S. to more than 100 cities during the 2019 National Film Tour. All ski and snowboard fans, young and old, are invited to come together to carry on the legacy of the official kickoff to winter. Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket deals and gear discounts from WME resort and retail partners. Plus, all moviegoers are entered into nightly door-prize drawings and the national sweepstakes to win gear, swag, and ski trips. Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film-it’s an experience 70 years in the making.

Northern California tour stops will take place in November 2019.

Dates and show times

San Francisco – Palace of Fine Arts – Nov 6 & 7

Sacramento – The Crest Theatre – Nov 8

San Rafael – Marin Center – Nov 9

Fresno – Tower Theatre – Nov 13

Pleasanton – Amador Theater – Nov 14

Walnut Creek – Lesher Center for the Arts – Nov 15

Campbell – Heritage Theatre – Nov 16

Petaluma – Mystic Theatre – Nov 20

Berkeley – California Theatre – Nov 21

San Francisco – Castro Theatre – Nov 22

Santa Cruz – Rio Theatre – Nov 23

Redwood City – Fox Theatre – Nov 26

Sponsors of the 2019 Warren Miller Tour include Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, Switzerland Tourism, Helly Hansen, Austria Tourism, Elan, K2, Spyder, Marker Völkl, Head, and SKI Magazine.

Special thanks to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, PSIA-AASI (Professional Ski Instructors of America – American Association of Snowboard Instructors), Silverton Mountain Resort, Mike Wiegeles Helicopter Skiing, Mustang Powder Lodge, and Bella Coola Heli Sports.

Featured Athletes

AJ Oliver | Glen Plake | Brenna Kelleher | Jim Ryan | Austin Ross | Forrest Jillson | Cam Fitzpatrick | Caite Zeliff | Rob DesLauriers | Kit DesLauriers | Jess McMillan | Ryland Bell | Morgan Hebert | Rob Kingwill | Baker Boyd | Ian Morrison | Marcus Caston | Aurélien Ducroz | Mattias Hargin | Erin Mielzynski | Tyler Ceccanti | Amie Engerbretson | Connery Lundin | Jaelin Kauf | Lorraine Huber | Christian Løvenskiold | Cooper Branham

Film Destinations

British Columbia | Wyoming | Colorado | France | Switzerland | Austria