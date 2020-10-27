Extended hours at Vote Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes

Sacramento, CA – Starting October 31, Sacramento County voters can vote in-person at 11 Sacramento Public Library locations. The library will offer extended hours at 26 locations on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also drop off completed ballot envelopes at 26 locations during regular hours of operation. McClatchy and Orangevale libraries remain closed.

“Sacramento Public Library has been proud to support every election since 2014 by providing safe and convenient options for voters,” said Library Director and CEO Rivkah Sass. “In our first year, we started with a just few drop box locations for mail-in voters. We have expanded services every year and are now providing 26 drop box locations and 11 in-person vote centers.”

Vote Centers

The following locations will serve as in-person vote centers starting October 31: Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, North Highlands-Antelope, North Natomas, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley-Hi North Laguna and Walnut Grove locations. Drop boxes are also be available for mail-in voters.

Ballot Drop Boxes

Ballot drop boxes are available during regular hours of operations at these 26 locations: Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Central, Colonial Heights, Del Paso, Elk Grove, Franklin, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Martin Luther King, Jr., McKinley, North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, North Natomas, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks and Valley Hi-North Laguna locations.

Vote at the Library

Schedule starting October 31 – November 4

For more information about voting at the library, visit www.saclibrary.org/vote, or call the library’s dedicated voting information line (916) 331-VOTE (8683).