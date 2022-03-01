Salvation Army engaged in full spectrum of support

The Salvation Army is currently working with displaced and affected and individuals in Ukraine. While the details remain fluid, the nonprofit will be engaged in a full spectrum of Refugee support: emergency food, emergency housing, counseling, transportation, and more through our existing locations in the Ukraine and in neighboring countries like Poland, where many of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters are seeking relief.

The map below shows the locations where The Salvation Army is stationed throughout Ukraine. Salvation Army officers and staff have been serving in Ukraine for the past three decades.

Information and donation link

Salvation Army World Service Office

The purpose of SAWSO is to represent the interests of the four Salvation Army U.S.A. Territories as we work together with communities to improve the health, economic and spiritual conditions of the vulnerable throughout the world.

