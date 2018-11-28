Toy Drive for Hospitalized Children

Mark Your Calendars for December 19-23

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) – To make the donation of toys and other gifts easier for generous businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals who would like to make the season brighter for hospitalized children, UC Davis Children’s Hospital is offering donors the opportunity to drive up and drop off donations for the holidays.

Dates and Times

The holiday toy drive will be held at the circular driveway of the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. It will be held from Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors dropping off donations will be greeted in the driveway.

“We really appreciate all of our donors who make the holiday season brighter with their gifts,” said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department. “The kindness of donors will make an important difference in the lives of many families who have a sick child in the hospital this time of year.”

The gifts will be given to hospitalized children during the holidays and throughout the year, helping kids mark the end of treatment or the completion of tests and other procedures. Toys and gifts also will be used in hospital playrooms and waiting areas throughout the year.

Note

Please note that pre-owned toys, gently used toys, or toys that are not in their original packaging cannot be accepted due to infection-control precautions.

Donation Guidelines

Holiday Wishlist

View this year’s holiday wish list. (pdf file)

UC Davis Children’s Hospital

UC Davis Children’s Hospital is the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley’s only pediatric emergency department and Level I pediatric trauma center, which offers the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as the West Coast’s only Level I children’s surgery center. The 129-bed children’s hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units.