Virtual Toy Drive for Pediatric Patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The second annual Virtual Holiday Toy Drive for UC Davis Children’s Hospital is now live. This virtual toy drive is in lieu of the hospital’s traditional drive through and drop off event.

“We are encouraging the community to support the children virtually through two different giving platforms, in an effort to help keep the community healthy and in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department.

How to Give

Donate directly to the Virtual Holiday Toy Drive: https://crowdfund.ucdavis.edu/toydrive

Choose a gift from UC Davis Children’s Hospital’s Amazon wish list (be sure to choose the UC Davis Children’s Hospital shipping address at checkout): https://ucdavis.health/2020toydrive

Both platforms will provide gifts for all of the pediatric patients this holiday season, as well as provide toys and games throughout the year for the hospital playrooms, patients’ birthdays and other celebrations and milestones. The toy drive will end on Dec. 24, 2020.

“We invite the community to join us in making the holidays brighter for our patients and families, as this year has brought unique difficulties,” Sundberg said. “We know this season will look very different. We hope that our virtual toy drive will make it easy and safe for people to give. The support of the community means so much to us.”