Midtown: Second Saturday Art Walk on August 11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more.

On Saturday, August 11, 2018, a sampling of the offerings – many of which are inspired by travel, imagination and infinite possibilities — presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

* Art of Toys (1126 18th Street) – proudly presents a Comics & Sci Fi exhibit where guests can discover some of Sacramento’s talented comic book illustrators who are selling prints and original unique illustrations as well as their books. Artists include Chris Cinder, Angelo Esquivel, Robert Gordon, Shane Murphy, Jared Konopitski, B-Squad – written by Eben Burgon and the comic jewelry of Lorrain Garcia and Norleen LaBre. Plus, a FREE art activity will be available in front of gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for all ages.

* CK Art Gallery (2500 J Street) — presents “Infinite Possibilities,” a solo show featuring Wide Open Walls artist Michele Ann Murtaugh with guest curator Dave Saalsaa and introducing fine art photographer Tina Norton. Plus, Second Saturday guests can enjoy entertaining music by DJ Lady Grey.

* First United Methodist Church (2100 J St. with entrance on 21st Street) — features artwork by children from the “Staging a Miracle” program as well as art work of several artists and varying mediums. Guests are invited to come enjoy great art, refreshments, and entertainment.

* Identity Coffees – The Midtown Bizarre (1430 28th Street) – hosts a great group of local makers and artisans for a special Pop Up Shop. Local talents like Best Supply Co., Bummer Books, Have Love Will Travel, Figs and Feathers Farm, Rare Bird Stereos, and Stubborn Bull Studio will be vending their awesome artisan goods and wares. Guests will find everything from fresh wardrobe updates to personal care, styled stereos, accessories and more – all unique and handmade by the creative talents of Sacramento.

* Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – invites guests to experience the Coral Reefs of Hawaii, the shores of California and much more in a multi-media show featuring regional award-winning artists such as Bartolomeo, Davidson, Harp, Johnson, Kennedy, Loder, Matranga, Peasenell, Raines, Riedell, Tieseler and Voldstedt. Mystery, discovery and limitless adventure await audiences at this month’s “Oceans Alive” exhibit where guests can discover rare treasures from fantastical mermaids and sea creatures to beautiful realistic underwater landscapes.

* Leave Your Mark Sacramento (2627 J Street) – features a special opening reception of original works (never before on public display) that were created by Wide Open Walls alumni artist Jeremy Stanger, who recently painted an eye-catching “Midtown Love” mural on the side of the Midtown Association offices at 21st & N.

* Tim Collom Gallery (915 20th Street) – is proud to present “4 From China: Guangzhou Style,” a small group exhibition featuring the work of the gallery’s resident artist Gong Yuebin along with Leo Pan, Mingming Liang and Richard Yang. The four artists attended China’s Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts together and have remained friends. The exhibition will showcase oil paintings by Liang and Yang and Yuebin’s and Pan’s delicate tai chi ink drawings on silk and paper.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on August 11, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. And on Saturday evenings, valet parking opportunities are available at 24th and K Streets and at 18th and Capitol Avenue.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento Second Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery). For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org