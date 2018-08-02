UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Center Hosts Lecture

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) – Kristine Yaffe from UC San Francisco will present “Time to Wake Up to Sleep and Alzheimer’s Disease” as part of an ongoing lecture series focused on healthy brain aging and dementia prevention.

The lecture will take place Thursday, Aug. 9 at the UC Davis MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St., Sacramento from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The event is free but reservations are required. (link below)

Yaffe is a professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology and vice chair of research in psychiatry at UC San Francisco. She also serves as the chief of neuropsychiatry and director of the Memory Evaluation Clinic at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Yaffe has been recognized by Thompson Reuters as one of the “World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds” and received the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry Distinguished Scientist Award and the American Academy of Neurology Potamkin Prize.

Epidemiology of cognitive aging

Yaffe’s research focuses on the epidemiology of cognitive aging. She is a leading expert in modifiable risk factors of dementia and has published more than 450 peer-reviewed articles. Yaffe’s talk will highlight how changes in sleep quality may increase the risk of developing dementia as we age. She also will discuss strategies to improve sleep and maintain cognitive health.

Additional lectures in the series include:

· Sept. 6 – Brain Health: Looking Back to Move Forward

Rachel Whitmer, chief of the Division of Epidemiology at UC Davis

· Oct. 11 – The Aging Mind: A Look Under the Hood

Denise Park, distinguished professor of behavioral and brain sciences at the University of Texas

To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com