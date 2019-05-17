Thunder Valley Seeks to Fill 75+ Culinary Positions

Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to fill over 75 culinary positions at its Summer Job Fairs taking place on Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Positions include Cooks, Cook’s Helpers, Bussers, Hosts, Food Court and various Food and Beverage positions.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining and excelling in the hospitality industry. We look forward to hiring qualified candidates on-the-spot.” Debi Fetzner, VP of HR

Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. Thunder Valley will be drug testing and setting up background checks during the job fair. To work as a beverage server or bartender, candidates must be at least 21 years of age.

All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Employment Center

1200 Athens Avenue

Lincoln, CA 95648