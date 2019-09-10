Hosted by Down Syndrome Information Alliance

Sacramento,CA- Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance October 13, 2019 at Land Park as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2019 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome to join us for a great day of celebration.

Events Details

Oct 13, 2019

William Land Park

Sacramento, CA

9am | Check In

10am | Walk

11am | Lunch & Entertainment

Register » https://www.ds-stride.org/dsiastepup

The Down Syndrome Information Alliance provides support and resources to empower individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and our community. We envision a community where people with Down syndrome are empowered, respected as individuals, and accepted as valued participants in neighborhood schools, community activities, and the business world.

Without funding from the Step Up Walk, the Down Syndrome Information Alliance cannot provide the resources, support and programs that we do.

