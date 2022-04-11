Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities

Sacramento, Calif.- Join Fairytale Town for an egg-citing weekend featuring egg hunts, prizes, spring themed arts and crafts and more.

After the egg hunt, make your way to Mr. McGregor’s Garden to redeem your eggs for a prize! Kids can choose from a variety of new prizes based on the number of eggs they collect. Please note: One prize zone visit per child and a maximum of 10 eggs can be redeemed.

Puppet Art Theater Company will also be on hand performing “Bunny Boot Camp” in the Children’s Theater. Tickets are $1 for members and $2 for nonmembers. Show times are at 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 PM. Puppet show tickets can be purchased at the entrance to the Children’s Theater 15 minutes prior to show time. Masks are strongly suggested, but not required.

Plus, visit with Peter Cottontail on the Mother Goose Stage from 10 AM – 3 PM. Professional digital photos will be available to purchase for $5 or take your own for free. Make spring-themed crafts, including bunny ears, from 10 AM – 3 PM.

Spring Eggstravaganza

Saturday & Sunday, April 16 & 17

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Fairytale Town

3901 Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA

Weather Permitting

Reserve Tickets Online