Celebrate spring with egg hunts, puppet shows, hands-on activities
Sacramento, Calif.- Join Fairytale Town for an egg-citing weekend featuring spring-themed fun with egg-finding games, prizes, crafts, Peter Cottontail, and more!
Puppet Art Theater Company will also be on hand performing “Bunny Boot Camp” in the Children’s Theater. Puppet show admission is free, and show times are, 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 PM.
Plus, take your own photo with Peter Cottontail on the Mother Goose Stage from 10 AM – 3 PM, and use the Mother Goose Lawn as a photo op area. Egg hunts will be happening all day on the Mother Goose Lawn!
Spring Eggstravaganza
Sunday, March 31, 2024
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Drive
Sacramento, CA
