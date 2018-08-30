Walk/Run to benefit El Dorado County Special Olympic Athletes

Placerville, CA,- El Dorado County Special Olympics is hosting its Inaugural Gold Medal 5k to benefit athletes in El Dorado County.

The run/walk is October 6th, with check in at 7:00 am at Schnell School in Placerville.

Proceeds from the Gold Medal Fun Run will directly benefit those athletes year-round as they participate in program supports a variety sports, including: basketball, track & field, swimming, bocce, softball, soccer, floor hockey and bowling.

Special Olympics helps athletes develop fitness routines, achieve goals, and maintain or improve health. Special Olympics also provides opportunities for athletes to grow in character, create positive sportsmanship, provides acceptance, inclusion, and a positive social atmosphere for fellow athletes, friends and family. This unique program relies solely on community support both financially and physically and is always free to all athletes.

El Dorado County Special Olympics is proud to say that it is completely run by volunteers.

To register for the walk/run or become a sponsor, please visit sonc.org/goldmedal5k.

Register by September 7 and the fee for ages 13 and up is $30. On September 8 registration will be $35. Participants 12 years of age and younger pay $20.

Your registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last).