Venerated Michelin publication’s new regional guide

Sacramento, CA- Only four wines were served as culinary rock stars, dignitaries and media gathered at Ella Dining Room and Bar in Sacramento last week to celebrate the announcement of Michelin’s first regional guide. Six Michelin start chefs from all over California presented exemplary dishes while Sacramento’s own wine country was showcased with three Sierra Foothill and one Sacramento Valley wine. The wines were selected by respected wine publication, The Wine Advocate, as representative of the region’s best.

Representing some of the finest wine in Sierra Foothill’s El Dorado County, Mike and Carey Skinner of Skinner Vineyards attended the soirée to showcase their 2015 Estate Mourvedre. The Skinners have brought much attention to El Dorado county wines through their consistent high-praise from the wine industry’s top wine critics. Skinner Vineyards’ wines appear on wine lists at several Michelin star restaurants across the state.

Other wines on hand were Easton Wines and Turley Wine Cellars both representing Amador County and Haarmeyer of Sacramento Valley. Wines were served with dishes prepared by Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation, Hong Kong), Sung Jae Anh (Mosu, South Korea) and Michael Tusk (Quince, San Francisco.)

Michelin announced it will partner with Visit Sacramento, Visit California and five other destinations in the state to launch its first California restaurant guide. The new guide will launch in June of this year. The expanded California restaurant guide coverage is to include Sacramento as well as greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Monterey.

