Daylong charity for children in need

Sacramento, CA -Renegade Classics and Thunder Valley Casino Resort are teaming up to host the 17th Annual Santa Claus Toy Run on Saturday, November 23rd – a daylong charity event where motorcyclists gather to donate holiday toys for children in need.

The event will kick off with breakfast and registration at the US Marines Base in Sacramento (8277 Elder Creek Rd). All participants will receive an event t-shirt and the first 1,000 participants will receive a Limited Edition Run Pin.

Bikers will then be escorted by the Marines to Thunder Valley Casino Resort where they will have access to a private party full of celebration, food and live music. All participants will also receive an entry into a drawing for a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Registration

Bikers are encouraged to pre-register for the Santa Claus Toy Run before Friday, Nov. 22nd. Tickets will also be on sale the day of the event at Renegade Classics. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event – plus a new, unwrapped toy.

The toys collected during this year’s Toy Run will benefit RISE Inc., Boys & Girls Club of Placer Country, KidsFirst and Mustard Seed School.

Since its inception in 2003, the Toy Run has become the #1 Biker Event in Northern California and has collected over 150,000 toys for underprivileged children throughout the Sacramento region. For more information, please visit: www.renegadeevents.com.

Date, time and locations

Saturday, November 23rd

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Kickoff Breakfast and Registration at US Marines Base

10:30 a.m. – Escorted Ride Leaves to Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Private Party at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

5 p.m. – Harley Davidson Drawing at Thunder Valley’s Promotion Stage

Ride Starts: US Marines Base

8722 Elder Creek Rd., Sacramento, CA 95826

Ride Finishes: Thunder Valley Casino Resort

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln, CA 95648