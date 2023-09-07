The Big Bounce America 2023 tour comes to Elk Grove

Elk Grove, Calif.- The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is bringing the most action-packed experience of the year to Elk Grove in Sacramento County for five action packed days of fun.

The excitement happens on two consecutive weekends at Bradley Ranch Winery. Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment!

Bradley Ranch Winery

11070 Bradley Ranch Road

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Saturday, September 30th; Sunday, October 1st

Friday, October 6th; Saturday, October 7th; Sunday, October 8th

Ticket Prices: $22 toddlers / $35 kids / $42 adults

Tickets Online

Map & Directions

The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, announced its 2023 North America tour visiting cities coast to coast. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the even bigger 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam, the most recent addition to the tour featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow- factor and push family-friendly entertainment to new heights!

The World’s Largest Bounce House

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 16,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!

Sport Slam

Sport Slam is an amazing addition to The Big Bounce America experience. It brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out, with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine! There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your family and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

The Giant

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 ft. in length, The Giant is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends, or you just want to bounce around the weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!

airSPACE

airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a huge 25 ft. inflatable alien at the center of the action and three ball pits. For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world, look no further than airSPACE!

Sophia Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, shared how important the event is for the times:

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

All-Access Tickets are available online and jam packed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, with a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE!