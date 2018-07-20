August 1 & 2, 2018

Sacramento, CA- What’s more fun than eating homemade ice cream on a hot summer day or night in Sacramento? Walking to get to where you can eat that ice cream and taste testing to see which place has your favorite flavor!

Everyone, including the family dog, is invited to join in the Sacramento Walking Sticks annual Vic’s to Gunther’s Ice Cream Walk.

The Start Location for the walks is Vic’s Ice Cream, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818-3754.

The walks are scheduled for Wednesday night, August 1st with registration between 5:30-6:30 p.m. If you can’t make the night walk, then come on Thursday morning, August 2nd and register between 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Routes

The routes are exactly the same; you can choose between a 5K (3.1 miles) loop From Vic’s to Vic’s or go the distance on a 10K (6.2 miles) loop that takes in both ice cream parlors. (If you choose to do the 5K and want to experience both ice cream parlors, you can drive a short distance to Gunther’s to complete your taste test. Or park one car at Gunther’s and the other car at Vic’s)

The walk route between the two locally owned ice creameries in the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods is rated a 1A and is suitable for strollers, wheelchairs, scooters and wagons. It’s a lovely, shady stroll through upscale neighborhoods with classic 20’s and 30’s homes. The longer route takes in a walk thru Sacramento City College and Curtis Park. The cost of the walk is FREE (donations are always welcome) and $3.00 if volkswalk credit is desired.

The beauty of volkswalking is that people go at their own speed and the events are always non-competitive. Families are encouraged to stop along the way to enjoy the neighborhood playgrounds. People are amazed at what they see as they go on our walks; the houses, parks, Little Libraries, restaurants and so much more.

This walk is part of the summer series called the Hot Walkin’ Nights. Every Wednesday night from June thru August the Sticks offer group walks all over the Sacramento region. It’s a way for people to turn off their TV’s, get off their couch and see the sights where they live and enjoy our delta breezes.

The Sacramento Walking Sticks are the largest volkssport club in the USA with 573 members; you do not have to be a member to walk with us.

For Sacramento Walking Sticks complete calendar of events visit, http://www.sacramentowalkingsticks.org/CalendarOfEvents.html