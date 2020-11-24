Modifications for annual Thanksgiving Meal due to Covid-19

Sacramento, CA- Thanksgiving will look a little different at The Salvation Army in Sacramento this year.

Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit will not be holding a sit-down, plated meal for those who are in need in the community. Instead, The Salvation Army will have grab-n-go dinners available in the parking lot of the Center of Hope Shelter. The nonprofit expects to serve a meal to more than 500 individuals through the walk-up service.

Why: The need is always great during the holidays. This year, it happens to be greater. In Sacramento alone, the demand for Salvation Army services is up 220%. In October, the nonprofit distributed more than 5,500 food boxes to those in need-compared to 1,700 in October 2019. The Salvation Army has worked relentlessly to provide food and care to the growing number of people who are in need due to COVID-19. They expect the need to continue to increase this holiday season. Anyone who is able to help can support The Salvation Army’s mission to rescue Christmas at SactoRedKettle.org.

Who: The Thanksgiving walk-up meal is open to anyone and everyone in need. The meals will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Where: Center of Hope Shelter

1200 North B Street, Sacramento, CA

When: Thursday, November 26

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last)