Providing toys to more than 5,000 children in need

Sacramento, Calif. – Over 20,000 toys will be distributed to more than 5,000 underprivileged children in Sacramento thanks to The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The program has been a Salvation Army tradition since 1979 and has helped bring Christmas to millions of families in need over the past four decades.

When & Where

Where: Cal Expo

Enter through Gate 12 and follow the signs to distribution at Building C

When: Wednesday, December 21st from 9 AM-2 PM

Volunteers arrive at 7 AM

The thousands of recipients begin lining up in cars around 8 AM.

How the Angel Tree works:

Social service agencies and schools refer families to The Salvation Army for help with Christmas. Participants are interviewed to verify that the family is truly in need. The Salvation Army obtains the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. Verification is made to ensure that the family is not receiving duplicate services from another agency. Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at area malls and in local companies and organizations. Generous Donors select Angels, purchase gifts, and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag. Upon their return, the gifts are taken to a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup by the Angel families. During the week prior to Christmas Eve, families pick up their gifts.

The Salvation Army helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing feeding, sheltering, emergency relief, and rehabilitation programs, The Salvation Army is Doing the Most Good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org