Sacramento City Council Unanimously Approves Term Sheet

Sacramento, Calif. – Sacramento Republic FC released the following statement regarding this week’s City Council unanimous, 8-0 vote to agree in principle to loan up to $27.2 million to pay for infrastructure around the club’s planned Railyards stadium and surrounding development.

“Today’s vote marks another step forward for the growth of our city. We applaud the vision of the Mayor and City Council to support development that will spark over $1 billion in private investment, create job opportunities, and energize an expanding downtown with new amenities for our entire region to enjoy.”

Republic FC plans to build a privately financed $300 million soccer-specific stadium, anchoring a 31-acre parcel within the Railyards. The 20,000+ seat venue and adjacent entertainment district will be active beyond game days for fans and visitors year-round. The stadium will host MLS matches, Men’s and Women’s National team games, friendlies, concerts, festivals and other sporting, family and civic events.