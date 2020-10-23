Limited capacity, more locations expected to reopen soon

Sacramento, CA – On November 5, Sacramento Public Library will reopen 7 locations to the public with limited capacity including Belle Cooledge, Elk Grove, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, and Southgate libraries with more locations to be announced later this month. All 26 locations will continue to offer curbside pickup and return services.

Patrons may visit the library for browsing and computer use for up to one hour. These locations will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Isleton Library hours of operation will remain Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

“While we have been able to serve the community with curbside service and virtual programming, we know that it has been a struggle for many without access to our services,” said Library Director and CEO Rivkah Sass. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome you back. Your next visit may look a little different, but know that restoring access and keeping you safe is our top priority.”

The library has implemented a number of safety measures to protect public health. This includes requiring all staff and patrons two years or older to wear a face covering, reducing occupancy and seating to allow for proper social distancing, providing hand sanitizing stations, and frequent cleaning of high touch areas.

26 Locations

All 26 locations will continue to offer curbside pickup and return services. Patrons can continue to call (916) 264-2920 to make computer appointments at 9 locations Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 14 locations Arcade Library, Colonial Heights, Galt – Marian O. Lawrence, North Highlands-Antelope, McKinley, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, South Natomas, and Sylvan Oaks. Walnut Grove Library appointments are available Thursdays through Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit, www.saclibrary.org/reopening.