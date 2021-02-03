Occupancy and browsing time limited

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Public Library will reopen 21 locations to the public on February 9 with limited occupancy.

Patrons will be able to visit 21 locations for browsing for up to one hour.

Locations include Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Isleton, Martin Luther King Jr., Nonie Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley Hi – North Laguna and Walnut Grove.

Library patrons can continue to use curbside service at 26 locations and schedule computer appointments at 20 locations. Library hours of operations are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isleton, Nonie Wetzel Courtland, and Walnut Grove hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. Ella K. McClatchy and Orangevale are currently closed.

Safety measures

The library has implemented a number of safety measures to protect public health. Patrons must wear a CDC compliant face covering, sanitize their hands and maintain social distance at all times. Additional measures include limiting public occupancy and seating based on public health orders, providing hand sanitizing stations prior to entry, and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.