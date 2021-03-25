Inappropriate communications with a minor, additional victims sought

Sacramento, CA- On March 9, 2021 the Sacramento Police Department received a complaint alleging Daniel Donahue was participating in inappropriate communication through a social media app with a 15-year-old female. Donahue is a former Sacramento Police Department Officer who had been employed at the department for approximately two years. Upon receiving this information, our department immediately launched a criminal and administrative investigation into these allegations.

The initial investigation determined that there was factual basis behind the allegations and Donahue was placed on administrative leave, which removed all his peace officer authority. SPD detectives conducted further investigation, which included serving several search warrants on his residence, his personal vehicle, workspace, and electronic devices. During the investigation, Donahue resigned.

“It is critical we hold people accountable when they victimize the most vulnerable members of our community” Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Police Chief

Based on evidence uncovered during our investigation, the Sacramento Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for charges related to inappropriate communication with a minor. Today, Donahue was arrested and will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Detectives and the department’s Internal Affairs Division will continue follow-up on this investigation.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn. “This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our City. It is critical we hold people accountable when they victimize the most vulnerable members of our community – especially when they are in a position of authority. Though Donahue resigned, we have filed criminal charges against him. We will continue to work with the victim in this case and I am profoundly sorry for what this person did while being a member of our department.”

The investigation is still very active, and we believe that there may be additional victims. We also ask anyone who may be a victim of a crime involving Donahue to contact the Sacramento Police Department’s tip-line at (916) 277-1773. The department understands the seriousness of these allegations and is committed to updating the community as we are able.