FREE Public Event at Sacramento State University

Sacramento, CA- Mark your calendars and reserve your seat for the September 12, 2018, Sacramento Opioid Prevention Summit.

The summit will include content specific to prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts being undertaken locally and nationally to combat the epidemic. Additionally, the summit will provide opportunities for medical professionals and law enforcement to further their training and understanding of related issues, as well as tools to advance data collection, treatment and prevention.

Law enforcement leadership from the United States Attorney’s Office and DEA, as well as leadership from the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society, the Sacramento County Opioid Coalition, Sacramento County Government, Sacramento State University and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be there.

This free public benefit event will be held in the University Union Ballroom at Sacramento State University: 6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA. 95819

Pre registration required. Reserve by clicking here

