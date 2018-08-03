The Heat is on With Lively & Fun Special Activities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With the heat of summer upon us, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce a variety of special offerings and activities happening in August at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.

The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley.*

In addition to a convenient and FREE bike valet presented in partnership with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, guests to the Midtown Farmers Market can look forward to the following in August:

August 4 at 11 a.m. – cooking demo with a talented chef from The Rind

August 11 – Second Saturdays special activities with amazing artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods

August 18 – a Sol Collective children’s activity focused on fun veggie facts and sponsored by Fulcrum Property

August 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – lively & fun Latin fusion music sponsored by SMUD

“The Midtown Farmers market has a series of special events that are hot, hot, hot in August that even include Latin fusion live music in additional to all the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables bursting with flavor, specialty products and gourmet foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With an ever-changing assortment of offerings based on seasonality, we believe in feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

*The Market time moves to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter months.