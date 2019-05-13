Joshua Thomas Vaden Wanted Suspected of Murder

Sacramento – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public to locate Joshua Thomas Vaden, 30, of Sacramento, who is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for alleged murder of a man in Sacramento County. Vaden is described as a black male standing five-feet, nine-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 2 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased male within a residence located on the 7000 block of Peevey Court in South Sacramento. The male caller indicated he arrived at a family member’s home and located his family member dead inside. During the preliminary investigation, deputies concluded the man had been the victim of a violent assault.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators conducted a thorough investigation and identified Vaden as an alleged suspect in the homicide. Vaden currently has an active warrant in Sacramento County for murder.

On, May 8, 2019, the FBI obtained a federal warrant for Vaden for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. Information obtained during the investigation has indicated that Vaden may have travelled south and may have entered or be planning to enter Mexico.

Anyone with information about the location of Joshua Thomas Vaden may call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives are also seeking to identify a person of interest and are trying to locate a vehicle associate with the victim, a gray 2017 Ford Fiesta with Illinois license plate AM73381. Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest or victim’s vehicle is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).