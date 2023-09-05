New program will deliver UC Davis Health to patient’s front door

Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health has collaborated with DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, on a new urgent medical care at home program, which will provide patients same-day, in-home care.

UC Davis Health is the first health system in Northern California to create an urgent medical care at home program with DispatchHealth. The program is designed to improve access to care, deliver a better patient experience, cut down on unnecessary emergency room visits and reduce hospital readmissions.

Northern California first

“UC Davis Health is proud to be the first healthcare system in Northern California to offer our patients and the community this exciting program which literally brings back house calls for health care,” said David Lubarsky, vice chancellor of human health sciences and CEO of UC Davis Health. “We are continuing to look for ways to make health care more convenient, and more accessible, to every patient, especially those whose health needs do not require a hospital visit and who can be treated right in their own homes.”

DispatchHealth’s complete platform provides medical care to adult patients in their homes. Their acute medical care team provides a wide range of care for injuries and illnesses, including:

Congestive heart failure exacerbation

COPD exacerbation

Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

Fever

Respiratory infections

Pneumonia

Uncomplicated fractures and sprains

Urinary tract infections

Viral infections

Wound care

Bridge Care

Additionally, DispatchHealth administers bridge care assistance to patients identified as high-risk who are transitioning from hospital care to home, aiding in their recovery and helping prevent hospital readmissions.

“The Urgent Medical Care At-Home program is designed to be a pillar of support for patients during their times of sickness and vulnerability,” said Vimal Mishra, the head of digital care at UC Davis Health. “This innovative initiative brings compassionate care directly to patients’ homes, sparing them from lengthy emergency room waits. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our Innovation Technology, ambulatory operations, and care delivery teams, who have seamlessly integrated technology to create a digitally enabled care experience that not only enhances patient care but also streamlines healthcare delivery.”

“Beyond benefiting patients, this program also streamlines healthcare delivery, alleviating pressure on providers and healthcare systems,” added Mishra. “It’s a transformative step towards patient-centric care and more efficient healthcare practices.”

Virtual urgent care

UC Davis Health already offers virtual urgent care, from anywhere in California, through UC Davis Health Express Care. Express Care connects patients with UC Davis Health providers via a smartphone, tablet or computer for urgent care, same-day health needs, and for extended hours video visits. Express Care Guest video visits are available for anyone in California through the MyUCDavisHealth app and web portal. This new urgent medical care at home program is the next step in care convenience for UC Davis Health patients.

DispatchHealth will operate using two co-branded vehicles within a 25-mile radius of UC Davis Medical Center. Care will be furnished by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, as well as a trained medical technician. A board-certified emergency room physician is available upon request by the on-site care team at the patient’s home.

The program’s services will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 365 days a year, including holidays. Each co-branded vehicle will serve six to eight patients per day.

After either speaking with nurse triage, their primary care provider, UC Davis Health’s Express Care, or upon discharge from UC Davis Medical Center, patients will have access to DispatchHealth’s in-home urgent medical care services.

“It’s a privilege for DispatchHealth to work alongside UC Davis Health, extending the reach of top-notch healthcare directly into patients’ homes,” said Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. “By reaching patients where they are, in their time of need, we can profoundly impact their well-being and their experience of care.”

Additional insight from UC Davis Health leadership on urgent medical care at home program:

“Care at home is a paradigm shift in how we can provide tomorrow’s healthcare without patients’ leaving their own homes. We are proud to see UC Davis Health leading the way in making high acuity care accessible, convenient and affordable for all.” – Ashish Atreja, chief information and digital health officer at UC Davis Health

“In the recent past medicine involved doctors going to the home where the patients were in a familiar comfortable environment surrounded by family and friends. This program delivers modern medicine with all those same patient centered considerations.” – Joseph M. Galante, interim chief medical officer at UC Davis Medical Center

“Our exciting new partnership with DispatchHealth reflects our commitment to having the needs of our patients guide us. We are pleased to offer this service particularly for our patients who may have mobility, transportation or other barriers. We can provide urgent medical care in the comfort of their homes and save them from unnecessary emergency room visits when they are not needed.” – Michael Condrin, interim chief administrator for UC Davis Medical Center and chief operating officer, Hospital Division

“As part of our continued unwavering commitment to bring innovative ways of improving the health and well-being of our patients we are thrilled to bring medical care right to the doorstep of our patients. This innovative partnership embodies our dedication to convenience and excellence in healthcare – ensuring you receive the top-notch care you deserve, all within the comfort of your own home.” – BJ Lagunday, executive director of Ambulatory Operations and Population Health