Raises money for the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department

Sacramento, Calif. – Registration for the 16th annual Donut Dash is now open. The fun run, which raises money for the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department, is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 at 8 a.m. at William Land Park in Sacramento.

Participants walking and running this year will start in Land Park and remain in the park for 1-mile loops. Competitive participants, meanwhile, will make two loops, consume four donuts, then two more loops. Noncompetitive participants taking their time around the course can consume three donuts or six donut holes (or nothing at all!).

Marie’s Donuts

Donuts are provided on the course by Marie’s Donuts. Last year’s Donut Dash (as well as its companion event, the Scoop Scoot) raised $58,000 for the department. The funds helped purchase items for pediatric patient use, such as additional iPads and an Arcade1Up game table. The money also supported the Beads of Courage program for patients with life-altering conditions at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

“We are so grateful to be supported by Donut Dash funds each year.” Diana Sundberg

“The Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy department runs solely on donations and these funds give our patients so many reasons to smile,” said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department. “Donut Dash funds allow the staff to purchase toys, games and supplies for our play spaces to support our pediatric patients, bringing joy during their hospitalization. We often say that our department is powered by Donut Dash.”

The Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department helps to minimize the anxiety of hospitalization, increase understanding, and strengthen coping skills while helping children continue their typical growth and development.

To register for the event, visit the Donut Dash website and choose to support the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.