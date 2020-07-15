Sacramento County Office of Education issues statement

Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento County Office of Education has issued the following news release dated July 15 in regards to the upcoming school year.

“Over the past several weeks Sacramento’s 13 school District Superintendents have been working closely with Sacramento County Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Beilenson, and County Health Officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye. Our goal has been to safely return students to some form of in person school.

Dr. Beilenson and Kasirye have provided Superintendents with data on increases in community spread of the coronavirus combined with an inability of the current testing system to support sufficient timely return of test results if schools were to reopen.

In light of these circumstances, District Superintendents in the thirteen districts and the County Superintendent, with the support of Dr. Beilenson and Kasirye, have made the following determination:

Schools should open in August /September with a Distance Learning model.

We recognize the significant impact school closures have on our entire community, students, families and staff. The Sacramento County Office of Education and our 13 school districts will continue to work diligently and collaboratively towards a safe reopening of schools in Sacramento County when health conditions allow”

