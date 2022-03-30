BACK with BIGGER excitement in a BIGGER way Cal Expo

Sacramento, Calif., – Excitement, anticipation, and exhilaration await attendees of the annual Sacramento County Fair!

The Sacramento County Fair is BACK with BIGGER excitement in a BIGGER way! This year’s theme is “Banding Together”

The family-friendly event will take place May 26- 31 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Every day is KIDS day at the Sacramento County Fair as kids 12-and-under receive FREE Fair admission.

Over 100,000 guests are expected to come and enjoy the great food, live music, high-octane motor sports, electrifying bull riding, educational exhibits, and spectacular carnival rides that the Sacramento County Fair is famous for. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from 4-H and FFA students about agriculture and visit barns full of chickens, goats, rabbits, turkeys, pigs, sheep, horses and cows. Fair guests are encouraged to roam through the barns and engage with youth exhibitors as they care for and show their animals.

“The Sacramento County Fair is eager to return this year and continue its promise of providing families with a safe, fun, and affordable way to create a lifetime of memories. For years, the Fair has been the perfect example of education through entertainment.

2022 Dates & Times

May 26-27: 10 am – 10 pm

May 29-30: 10 am – 10 pm

May 31: 10 am – 7 pm

For complete details, visit Sacramento County Fair.