Big Thrills Await on the Midway this Memorial Day Weekend

Sacramento, Calif. – Midway of Fun, known as California’s Friendliest Carnival, will be bringing over 30 of the best and most enjoyable rides for the Sacramento County Fair. The Sacramento County Fair and all of the amazing rides will be at Cal Expo from May 25th through Memorial Day, May 29th.

One of the new feature rides at this year’s Fair is the “Ali Baba.” Themed as a giant magic carpet, Ali Baba whisks riders 50 feet in the air while never turning them upside down! As the gondola rotates downward, they feel a freefall sensation similar to a skydive, only safely buckled into their seat as if still inside the airplane. Not for the faint of heart.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with Midway of Fun once again for this year’s Sacramento County Fair! We always love seeing the Fairgoers get excited about the abundance of rides.” Matt Cranford, CEO of Sacramento County Fair

Rides & Tickets

If you want to enjoy all the thrilling rides at the fair this year, an Unlimited Ride Wristband is a must and can be purchased online at sacfair.com. A single wristband is good for one full day of rides at the Sacramento County Fair Carnival and does not include fair admission. Doors to the Sacramento County Fair are open to the public May 25th through 29th.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.sacfair.com or at the Sacramento County Fair office. Adult tickets are only $12.00, kids under 12 are always free.