Festive & Fun Ways to Celebrate the Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Committed to fostering a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core, the Midtown Association is pleased to present another season of “12 Days of Midtown” where local businesses and organizations offer celebratory events, activities and specials to encourage visitors to spend time in Midtown this season.

“…holiday season destination with great shopping, restaurant, bar and entertainment options,”

“Always evolving and continuing to thrive, Sacramento’s Midtown district is a perfect holiday season destination with great shopping, restaurant, bar and entertainment options,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With so many locally owned businesses and eateries, guests to Midtown can take great pride in supporting the community while exploring and engaging in festive activities unique to the urban core.”

Throughout the first 12 days of December, Midtown guests can experience something extra special each day, a sampling of which includes the following:

Saturday, 12/1 – Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street, Suite 60) debuts their popular peppermint mendiants, holiday macarons and seasonal bonbons plus the Midtown Mascot (dressed as an elf) will be out and about

Sunday, 12/2 – Der Biergarten (2332 K Street) presents the annual and always-anticipated Ugly Dog Sweater Contest hosted by Front Street Animal Shelter

Monday, 12/3 – The Jungle Bird (2516 J Street) presents a Sippin’ Santa Tiki Oasis

Tuesday, 12/4 – 8th Annual Hot Toddy competition at Golden Bear (2326 K Street)

Wednesday, 12/5 – The Waterboy (2000 Capitol Avenue) offers Holiday Happy Hour specials

Thursday, 12/6 – Kulture gift shop (2331 K Street) presents Mañanitas for the Virgin

* Friday, 12/7 – Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street Suite 120) offers $1 off holiday treats

* Friday, 12/7 – Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20th Street Suite 120) offers $1 off holiday treats Saturday, 12/8 – The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who at the Midtown Farmers Market (20th Street between J and K streets)

Sunday, 12/9 – “A Christmas Carol” at B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Avenue)

Monday, 12/10 – Hacker Lab (1715 I Street) presents Metalworking for Jewelry

Tuesday, 12/11 – Trivia Night at Limelight (1014 Alhambra Blvd.)

Wednesday, 12/12 – Holiday specials and free gift wrapping at Moppet Shoppe (2524 J Street)

Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street, the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol, 2101 Capitol Avenue, plus various lots throughout Midtown.

The City of Sacramento will offer FREE metered parking on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all-day on weekends (November 23 through December 25) in Midtown and the urban core.