Vaccine remains best protection

Sacramento, Ca,- Due to the continued day-over-day case rate increases of COVID-19 from the highly infectious Delta variant, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer has issued a health order requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. In less than a month, Sacramento’s daily case rate has risen drastically, from 5.2 on June 24 to 18.3 on July 20.

While cases continue to surge and until vaccination rates have increased in Sacramento County, all residents must wear masks in all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and workplaces, such as, but not limited to: offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference centers, and State and local government offices serving the public.

“We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, and their family and friends.” Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer

The steep increase in daily cases is in part, due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Sacramento County currently has 149 confirmed cases, however not every specimen is tested for the variants – so actual numbers may be much higher.

“The continued increase in cases is concerning – universal indoor use of masks, is the least disruptive and most immediately impactful measure to take to slow the rate of transmission” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye. “Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, and their family and friends.”

In alignment with the recently updated CDC and CDPH guidelines and with the rapid increase in cases due to the Delta variant, it has become necessary to elevate the indoor mask recommendation to a mandate.

Those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated remain highly vulnerable to the infectious Delta variant. Vaccinations have proven to be effective against the Delta variant and all variants of COVID-19 – slowing the rate of spread and mitigating severe symptoms.

Ages 12 and over

All residents 12 and older are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently, only 49 percent of the County’s population is fully vaccinated. Public Health is increasing efforts to offer free, easy and accessible vaccinations clinics to Sacramento County residents. For a list of vaccination clinics, visit the Sacramento County Public Health Vaccination website, call 2-1-1 or visit www.MyTurn.ca.gov. Homebound residents can contact 2-1-1 to request in-home vaccination services. The Public Health ​Order can be found on the Sacramento County COVID page.