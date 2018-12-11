Holiday Savings at the Pump

Gas prices in Roseville and the Sacramento region continue to face downward pressure as more stations are reporting prices below the $3 per gallon threshold. A few extra dollars in the pocket are especially welcome during the holiday season.

“Costco continues its longtime dominance as the low price leader with gas prices at the time of reporting below the $2.50 gallon level.”

Sacramento, CA, – Gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 8.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.41/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on December 10 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.99/g in 2017

$2.50/g in 2016

$2.47/g in 2015

$2.84/g in 2014

$3.44/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 27.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 28.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.35/g, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g.

Modesto- $3.24/g, down 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Oakland- $3.53/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

“Average gas prices have continued to move lower in most states in the last week as retail prices continue to catch up to the low price of oil. 27 states boast a low price of $2 per gallon or less, and Missouri’s statewide average will likely fall under $2 per gallon this week, representing the first state to cross the psychological barrier,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the going has been good at most gas pumps, OPEC countries did agree to curb oil production, but the cut was smaller than we had expected, and for a shorter duration than anticipated, resulting in a small upward move in oil, one that may not immediately curb the declines. We appear poised to see the national average drop perhaps at least one more week- and we could close this week with the nation’s average in the $2.30s- the lowest in over a year.”

